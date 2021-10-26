Deadly bacteria detected in essential oil spray: two dead including a child in the United States

Nearly 4,000 bottles of this aromatherapy spray have been recalled in the United States after the discovery of the bacteria which has already infected four people.

Four cases of melioidosis distinct were listed this year in the United States in four different states in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two people died including a child, as reported by USAToday.

This extremely rare disease is caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria. It manifests itself by a pneumonia, sepsis or a infection localized in various organs.

A very difficult diagnosis to make

The diagnosis is based on staining and culture, but it is very difficult to make. This disease can be fatal.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided to open an investigation to find if the origin was common.

Tests by @CDCgov disease detectives have found rare + deadly Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria in an aromatherapy spray used by one of the 4 people sickened – 2 fatally – in unusual US outbreak of melioidosis. The contaminated spray was sold by Walmart https://t.co/ucZXbgeyxK – Alison Young (@alisonannyoung) October 22, 2021

And it is ultimately the use of a aromatherapy spray with essential oils which contained the normally rare but dangerous bacteria that has been highlighted.

This product, discovered in the home of one of the four patients, was found to be contaminated with the potentially fatal bacteria.





Investigators took water and soil samples from each of the patients’ homes, but found nothing, NBC News reports.

The federal health authorities are currently testing products found at the homes of the other three patients.

Product recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s decision to remove the product and to recall it was immediately taken, this Friday, October 22.

Near 4,000 bottles of this aromatherapy spray based on infused essential oils, sold under the Better Homes & Gardens brand by Walmart, were thus recalled.

One of the sprays withdrawn from the market.

“We want to prevent anyone from getting sick or dying,” said the spokesperson for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the agency being extremely concerned about the potential for new, potentially dangerous bacterial exposure.