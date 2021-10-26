“Dear book seller”: resentful, Nabilla pays herself Eric Zemmour

Nabilla tackled Eric Zemmour on his Twitter account this Monday, October 25. The young woman did not digest the words he was able to say to her.

She is resentful. It was in 2013 that Nabilla rose to prominence following her stint in seasons 4 and 5 of Reality angels. During one episode, she pronounces the sentence: “Hi ! No but hello, what !…“whose tone and style cause a huge buzz on the internet. While it is quickly very appreciated by Internet users, there is one who does not carry it in his heart. It is Eric Zemmour who, during of an interview with Pascal Praud, had not hesitated to give his opinion concerning her. “She is a poor girl“, he had first declared. Subsequently, however, he said: “It’s not bad, it’s nice! “. The reason ? The polemicist had specified that he had a certain “Tenderness, it’s sad. She is propelled like that and thinks she is very clever when in fact, she does not control anything. This is what I say poor girl”, he had concluded. Words that went unnoticed at the time but have now come back to the forefront.

She didn’t mince words. If she has come a long way since then, Nabilla seems to be very resentful. The sequence toured social networks on Monday, October 25. “6 years ago when Zemmour said that Nabilla is a poor girl, frankly. He thinks too much of becoming the future President of the Republic “, wrote a surfer. The main person concerned was therefore able to discover it and it was the opportunity for her to respond to Eric Zemmour. “Dear book seller, Eric Zemmour, I run my business as well as yours“, she first said. Subsequently, the young woman did not hesitate to directly tackle the polemicist about his political ambitions. “When you assume to be a presidential candidate, we will talk about it again “, she asserted. Determined not to let it go, she then referred to the comments made by Eric Zemmour concerning his desire to ban foreign first names in France. “Long live foreign first names and long live France“, she concluded.

Eric Zemmour: had he already made inappropriate comments about Nabilla?

This is not the first time that Nabilla has attacked Eric Zemmour directly. During his column on RTL in 2017, the polemicist had mentioned the first round of the presidential election which had qualified Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. “The story is not tragic, think Macron’s voters. Macron supporters chant Brigitte Brigitte as they once chanted Nabilla Nabilla“, he said. For his part, Nabilla had wished to answer him:”Eric Zemmour does not pronounce my first name, it is too oriental for you !!!!“, she had written. The young woman is determined not to let it go.

