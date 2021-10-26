Death of Gabby Petito: why there will be no funeral for Brian Laundrie, the victim’s boyfriend

The parents of one who is suspected of having killed Gabrielle Petito and whose body was found near a swamp, have chosen not to organize a ceremony for their son.

He is the prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie, whose body remains were found near a Florida swamp on Wednesday, October 20, will not be entitled to any ceremony for his funeral.

This is the choice that was made by the family of the young man of 23 years after the media light on the case.

Recall that the young Gabrielle Petito, 22, had been missing since 9/11, while taking a van trip across the United States with her companion, Brian Laundrie, 23, since July and was eventually found strangled dead in the state of Wyoming on September 19.

Her boy friend was returned alone from the trip with the van before running away. Actively wanted by the police, his human remains had finally been discovered.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM

– FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

“Let us cry alone”

Since the disappearance of their son, the parents of Brian, Christopher and Roberta, were constantly followed by certain media. So much so that they had been holed up at home since the macabre discovery of their son’s remains.

“Let us cry alone”, they implored this Sunday, October 24, recalling that their child was dead whatever he did, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Small committee incineration

It is for this reason, that Brian’s family opted forthere is no funeral for their son. Information confirmed by Me Steve Bertolino, the family lawyer.

A cremation of the remains of his body will be carried out in small groups as soon as the the remains of their child will be returned to them.

The causes of his death still mysterious

Brian’s cause of death still remains a mystery: is he dead accidentally or on purpose ? Has he been devoured by wild animals present around the swamp where he was found like alligators?

These are all elements that the investigation will have to determine.