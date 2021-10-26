Decision of Peter Bosz after the reassembly of OGC Nice

Peter Bosz returned to the stunning defeat of OL against OGC Nice. To put an end to the recurring slackening of his team at the end of the match, he gave firm instructions.

Overthrown by OGC Nice during the 11th day of Ligue 1, OL are still in shock. The team of Peter Bosz lived a real nightmare at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday. She led (2-0) until the 80th, but lost the match (3-2) in the last moments. Taking into account additional time, the Gones conceded 3 goals in the space of 13 minutes, in addition to the red card taken by Tino Kadewere (85th) for a stupid foul in the Gym camp. Returning to this defeat, the coach of Olympique Lyonnais no longer wishes to relive the catastrophic end of his team’s match in Nice.

“The last ten minutes are very bad, it must not happen. After Nice’s first goal, we take a red card, a penalty and the third goal in 12-13 minutes. It can’t happen to a team like ours ”, he said on OL TV. “Six red cards (this season, editor’s note), that can’t happen, Tino’s either. We take too many goals and lose too many points at the end of the game, it’s factual. If we manage to play in this way for 80 minutes, we must know how to do it for 90 minutes, or even 95 if necessary, ”lamented the Dutch technician.





“Work on collective strength”

To bounce back quickly in Ligue 1 and make people forget the rally in Nice, Peter Bosz announced the color. “It’s our fault, and we’ll discuss it. We will work on it “, he said. The secret plan of the coach of the Rhone club is to work on the collective. “We worked a lot on this (collective strength, editor’s note). Honestly, at the start of the season I was not satisfied with the quality of the game. At the moment, we see another OL, who play well together, who press hard. We have made a lot of progress ”, reassured the successor of Rudi Garcia.

The promise of the Lyon coach

The Lyonnais are 9th with 16 points, but they are only 3 points behind on the 3rd place on the podium, precisely occupied by their executioner, Christophe Galtier’s OGC Nice. Something to feed hope in Peter Bosz. “We are not in the place we want, but we are not far from the podium in the championship. It’s very tight. We have to win our matches first, then we’ll see. But I’m sure that at the end of the season, we won’t be ninth, ”he said.