Deep Rock Galactic now has a Season Pass, but that’s good news

Lots of text therefore, but which announces good news: now, Deep Rock Galactic will depend on a system of quarterly seasons, each having a theme and bringing specific novelties. To accompany this change in the distribution of content for the game, Ghost Ship is also announcing the arrival of the Performance Pass, a new completely free pass that will be structured around 100 levels to unlock by completing daily challenges. A way to simply add content to unblock gradually, and which registers more Deep Rock Galactic over a long period of time, more than three years (already) since its release. Unlocked levels will offer players cosmetic content, credits to spend in the customization store, or light perks.





Season 1, slated for release next week on Steam, will bring with it a new mission named Industrial Sabotage that we are presented as a robbery where a group of players will have to rob two chests of data after having located them in the tunnels, while making sure to stay out of reach of the Caretaker, a robot-guard in charge of protecting the chests. From the heist in my mining game, what more could you ask for. The second major addition for the first season will be four weapon contracts to complete, one for each dwarf class. The Gunner will unlock a powerful missile launcher, the engineer a nail gun, the scout will have a plasma rifle and the Driller will be able to use a corrosive rifle inspired by the Bio Rifle of Unreal Tournament.

There is therefore no apparent reason to take out the credit card to access the new content of Deep Rock Galactic, and its seasons should allow frequent revival of interest around the game by giving us a reason to revive it. If you absolutely want to spend money, on the other hand, know that they have also announced a cosmetic DLC to unlock skins arms and beard. This update, expected for November 4, will also be the biggest that the game has ever seen, and we know that some will relaunch the game here at the editorial office. Let us also add that a few days ago, Deep Rock Galactic has been rated for PS4 and PS5 and listed in Taiwan, possible sign that an exit at Sony would be on the way. An announcement during the State of Play tomorrow night, who knows.