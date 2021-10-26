demonstration of women in Kabul to denounce the “silence” of the world

A dozen women briefly demonstrated Tuesday, October 26 morning in Kabul, to denounce the “silence“Of the international community on the”political, social and economic situationFrom Afghanistan, the Taliban again preventing the press from approaching the procession.

These demonstrators, posing as members of the “spontaneous movement of women activists in Afghanistan“, Waved signs on which was written:”Why does the world watch us die in silence?“,”Right to education” or “Right to work“. “Every day poverty wreaks havoc, our children die, men no longer have a job, they commit suicide and the world is silent», Questioned Husna Saddat, one of the participants.

A gathering at the entrance to the former “green zone”

“Why and until when should we remain prisoners at home? Why can’t anyone hear us? Why are women no longer allowed to be active in our society?She continued. The gathering, which was initially supposed to take place near the UN mission in Afghanistan (Unama), moved at the last moment to the entrance of the old “green zoneWhere are located the buildings evacuated by several Western embassies after the Taliban seizure of power in August.





“We ask the Secretary General of the United Nations to support our rights, to education, to work (…) We are deprived of everything today“Wahida Amiri, one of the organizers, told AFP. While these demonstrations are banned by the Taliban and have been violently repressed since coming to power, Wahida Amiri was quick to add: “we have nothing against the taliban, we just want to protest peacefully“.

Guards present at the entrance to this ultra-secure area first asked the demonstrators and the press to move away. A dozen Taliban guards who arrived as reinforcements, some of them armed, then firmly repelled the media present and confiscated the mobile phone used by a local journalist to film, noted an AFP journalist.

These symbolic demonstrations by women have become regular in Kabul in recent weeks. In the previous one, last Thursday, around 20 demonstrators were allowed to march for more than an hour and a half, but several foreign and local journalists who came to cover the rally were beaten by the Taliban.

