Departure from Collazo: Bernard Lemaître changes his tune, the supporters of the RCT too

However, the latter had warned that he left a block of three matches to think before acting. The third meeting, precisely that against the club struck by the caravel, will therefore have been fatal for the Toulon coach. Recent numbers did not speak for him: a 39-6 debacle synonymous with 13th place in the Top 14, a relegation position.

Terse press release

The ax fell, this Tuesday afternoon, without frills. Three clear and limpid sentences will have been enough to record the separation. “The Rugby Club Toulonnais and Patrice Collazo have decided, by mutual agreement, to end their collaboration, indicated the Var club on its website. The preparation of the next Toulon – Biarritz match is now entrusted to the Toulon staff led by James Coughlan. Bernard Lemaître will hold a press conference on Friday at 9:30 am at Campus RCT. “