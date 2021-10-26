Departure of Kita, FCN supporters amaze!

the FC Nantes took three points on Saturday against Clermont Foot, but the tension between the supporters of the club president is still palpable. And that amazes Rolland Courbis.

FC Nantes: Courbis, “the supporters still don’t like Kita? “

Thanks to its victory over Clermont Foot during the 11th day of Ligue 1, FC Nantes remains undefeated in its last three games. The Canaries have signed 2 wins and a draw and go back to 7th place in the championship with 17 points. The club’s ultras are certainly satisfied with the results of Antoine Kombouaré’s team, but do not budge about their president. They are always pointed at Waldemar kita and demand his departure. Rolland Courbis does not understand their attitude, because according to him, the good results of the FCN should restore calm within the Yellow and Green house.





“FC Nantes are 5th (just after their match on Saturday, editor’s note) and the supporters still don’t like Kita? It will be necessary to explain to me “, he blurted out RMC Sport. Insider Emmanuel Merceron believes that it is not all the public at the Stade de la Beaujoire who is keeping the pressure on the Franco-Polish businessman. ” Yes it’s clear. The general public just wants to see FC Nantes win that the president is Waldemar Kita, Zemmour or Merceron… ”, he wrote on his Twitter account, in response to Internet users.

What do the supporters blame for Waldemar Kita?

FC Nantes supporters blame the club president for approximate management (like FC Kita) of their dear team. They blame him for the poor transfer window of the Canaries in recent seasons. Waldemar Kita is also criticized for instability on the sidelines. Since his arrival at the head of the club in 2007, Antoine Kombouaré has been the 17th coach of Nantes (Michel Der Zakarian left in August 2008 and then returned in 2012). As a reminder, the Canaries came close to relegation to Ligue 2 last season. They went through the roadblocks to ensure their retention in the elite.