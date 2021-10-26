More

    Designed for gaming, this 5TB external hard drive is 31% off on Amazon

    Technology


    Amazon is now offering a nice reduction on the WD_Black external hard drive with a capacity of 5 TB. Perfect for storing your PC or console game library, it is the ideal solution to prevent you from overloading your games, especially when ‘at the moment the P10 model is at 119.99 euros instead of the usual 173.99.

    WD_Black P10 5 TB

    WD_Black P10 5 TB // Source: Amazon

    Western Digital is an expert in storage media and offers with its Black P10 an efficient external hard drive which, although presented as dedicated to gaming, can perfectly suit any classic task of an external hard drive. At the moment, Amazon offers it in promotion with 54 euros of reduction.

    What to remember about WD_Black P10

    • A large storage capacity of 5 TB
    • The robust and compact design
    • USB 3.0 connectivity

    On sale on Amazon, the WD_Black P10 5TB external hard drive now goes to 119.99 euros, thanks to an immediate 31% discount, instead of 173.99 euros in normal times. This is the lowest price found on the e-commerce giant.

    Screenshot of the 5TB WD_Black P10 price history on Amazon

    Screenshot of the 5TB WD_Black P10 price history on Amazon // Source: Keepa.

    A robust but easy to transport external hard drive

    Western Digital pays particular attention to the design of its Black P10 external hard drive. The latter has a metallic coating, with a very “industrial” look, making it possible to solidify the product which will be very appreciable when others use rather fragile plastic coatings.


    In addition to being a sturdy hard drive, it is also easy to transport with its dimensions of 11.8 x 8.8 x 2.1 cm and its weight of 229 grams. Designed to protect your content, it lets you carry your entire library with you anywhere with confidence.

    Efficient and efficient, whether for gaming or office automation

    If your library of PC or console games is growing, choosing which games to remove to make room for the new ones can be a real dilemma. Especially since some games exceed 100 GB, after 4 or 5 games installed on the console or the computer, the storage is quickly saturated. But with this storage solution, you can have peace of mind thanks to its comfortable 5TB storage so that you can store your favorite games on console (Xbox One or PS4, Windows PC and Mac OS). According to the manufacturer, this would allow you to store up to 125 additional games.

    While intended for storing your games, it will also work great for any other data. It is a hard drive before being a player hard drive. And even if it does not take advantage of the performance of an SSD, WD has integrated a USB 3.0 interface to offer the fastest possible transfer and write speeds, estimated at around 140 MB / s. A rate well enough to transfer large files in minutes.

    Which storage solution to choose?

    To find out which storage solution is right for you, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best external hard drives in 2021.

    Best external hard drive: which SSD or HDD to choose in 2021?

    An SSD or an external hard drive is the easiest way to back up your data. What to choose between SSD or a flatbed hard drive, and which to choose? Here are our tips …
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMbappé, the controversy is restarting!
    Next articleKarine le Marchand gives up her controversial grant of 117,000 € to renovate her farmhouse in Provence

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC