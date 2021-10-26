Details of Ramos and Verratti’s returns

Landed free of any contract from real Madrid this summer, Sergio ramos is still waiting. The Iberian central, which has still not been able to take part in the collective sessions with the PSG, continues its return protocol. And according to RMC, he could well make his first appearance on the field at the end of the next international break.





Indeed, the old merengue should be able to integrate group training in the middle of next week, he who always trains separately. Necessarily, there is no question of seeing him against RB Leipzig next week. However, RMC Assumed that Sergio Ramos could make his big debut in the red and blue tunic on November 20, date on which the PSG receive the FC Nantes. RMC also explains that it is also not impossible to see him in the Parisian group against Bordeaux on Saturday 6 November, even if there is very little left likely.

For his part, The team also made a point concerning the situation of Marco Verratti. Hit in the left hip after contact with the phocaean Mateo Guendouzi, Il Gufetto will have to take his troubles patiently since he will be away from the field for nearly a month. The team However, it tells us that the Italian international hope to be present on November 24th on the occasion of the trip to Manchester City. A match counting for the 5e day of the pulse phase of the Champions League and who will certainly decide the final leader of this group A.