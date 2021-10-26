DIRECT. Covid-19: less than 50,000 people in hospital in the United States, a first since July

The essential The number of patients hospitalized as a result of Covid-19 is on the rise again, with 6,405 patients, according to figures from Public Health France.

France has again crossed the threshold of 5,000 daily cases in the past three days.

Moderna announced that its vaccine was effective in children 6 to 11 years old. At the end of September, it was Pfizer who had assured that its serum was “safe” and well “tolerated” in children under 12 years old.

Follow the events of the day live:

10 hours. Meanwhile, in China. China reports 29 new cases of Covid-19 of local origin. The majority are linked to the movements of a group of contaminated tourists. As we said a little earlier, the country has just imposed confinement on the four million inhabitants of the city of Lanzhou (North-West).

9:50 a.m. Bulgaria in the same case. Like other countries in Eastern Europe, Bulgaria is also in great difficulty. It has recorded a record of new cases and new deaths, with more than 5,800 new infections and 243 deaths in 24 hours. Only 24% of the population is fully vaccinated.

9.40 a.m. Ukraine in trouble. The country has a record of new deaths linked to Covid-19. 734 people have died in the past 24 hours. So far, the highest figure was 614 last Friday.

9:25 am. Lessons that are difficult to learn. According to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, an independent body created by the World Health Organization and the World Bank, the world has yet to learn the lessons of the pandemic. “While the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic was defined by a collective failure to take preparedness seriously and act quickly on the basis of science, the second was marked by deep inequalities and leadership failure. to understand our interdependence and act accordingly ”, notes the report, which concludes: the pandemic has revealed a world“ unequal, divided and irresponsible ”.

9:15 am. Signs of improvement in the United States. On the other side of the Atlantic, hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 fell below the 50,000 mark, for the first time since July.

9:10. China is taking further steps. Faced with the emergence of new cases – and always in a desire to maintain a zero Covid policy – China is imposing the confinement of Lanzhou, a city of four million inhabitants. For two days, buses and taxis had already been suspended and tourist sites had closed in the capital Gansu, and residents had been called on not to leave Lanzhou unless there was a compelling reason.

8:50 am. The Martinique University Hospital calls for calm. After several demonstrations of support for caregivers opposed to the vaccination obligation within the confines of the establishment, the management of the Martinique University Hospital would like “motorized demonstrations” or “likely to generate noise pollution” to cease. A request related to the incidents of the previous days.

The demonstrations in the premises of the CHU have “been able to generate disturbances to the peace and quiet of care” of patients in critical care. In addition, the emergency vehicles of the firefighters “suffered from the congestion of the axes of circulation in the enclosure of the hospital Pierre Zobda-Quitman”, regrets the direction of the CHU.

Think of the patients. The freedom to demonstrate is a fundamental right but it must be expressed outside the CHUM. https://t.co/L8jFLZe93O

– Prefect of Martinique (@ Prefet972) October 25, 2021

8:35 am. The need for recall. Once again, Gabriel Attal asks the elderly and at risk to recall the vaccine. “Today a little more than a third of eligible people have made their recall, it is a lot, but it is still too little”, he regrets.

8:33 am. Epidemic resumption in Europe. “There is a recovery all over Europe to varying degrees. It is starting again very strongly in the countries of the East “, explains the spokesperson of the government, Gabriel Attal, on Europe 1.” In France there is a very slight rebound, but for the moment we cannot speak of fifth wave “, he reassures, specifying all the same that it was necessary” to be very careful “in order to avoid an epidemic rebound.

8:20 am. American firefighters on the street. On the other side of the Atlantic too, the vaccination obligation for caregivers and at-risk professions is struggling to pass. New York firefighters have just demonstrated against the vaccine requirement announced a week ago by the city hall.

Emergency workers marched against NYC vaccine mandate today Mandate will apply “to roughly 160,000 employees who have not yet been required to get a shot … As of last Tuesday, the overall NYPD vaccination rate was 71 percent … city workers are even lower” https://t.co / tEj554KCwp pic.twitter.com/WM43ENAFGG – Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 25, 2021

8:05 am. Questions about the vaccine in children. In the United States, the advisory committee of the American Medicines Agency (FDA) is examining Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday for 5 to 11 year olds. Their decision could lead – after official validation by the FDA – to the opening of vaccination to 28 million American children.

7:50 a.m. Mexico begins to immunize children at risk. Several Mexican localities have announced the launch of vaccination for adolescents aged 11 to 17 with co-morbidities, following a recent court ruling on the subject. This is the case for the capital, Mexico City, but also for the state of Baja California (northwest) on the border with the United States.

7:35. Hong Kong announces further tightening its entry restrictions. The territory, which is among those with the strictest entry rules in the world – with a quarantine of 14 to 21 days for new entrants – announces further tightening its restrictions. The very few exceptions planned so far, especially for diplomats or executives of large companies who are allowed to isolate themselves at home and not in hotels, or for some Hong Kong residents arriving from mainland China, will soon be removed. .

7:15 am. The vaccine not essential for underage travelers across the Atlantic. The government announces that minors will not need to prove that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to the United States, from November 8, when the country opens to vaccinated foreigners.

7:10. After Facebook, YouTube. The YouTube video platform is suspending the activities of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for a week, after removing a video in which he mentioned false information associating the Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS. Facebook and Instagram also deleted the video.

7:05 am. Slight increase in the hospital. According to the latest figures from Public Health France, hospitalizations are on the rise again very slightly, after weeks of decline. 6,405 patients are currently being treated because of Covid-19, against 6,377 the day before.