domestic fuel oil is also breaking records

Gasoline and diesel are not the only fuels affected by the rise in the price of a barrel of oil. Domestic fuel oil, used by millions of French people, is also reaching records.

For several days, the price of fuel has been at its highest. If the debate focuses mainly on the cost of diesel and gasoline, that of heating oil is also breaking records. As a reminder, this is a fuel used by millions of French people for heating.

Like road fuels, heating oil comes from petroleum refining. It is therefore logical that its price has been increasing for several weeks, like gasoline and diesel. However, its cost reached a record level on October 22:





€ 1.069 for deliveries from 2000 to 4999 liters

0.995 € for deliveries over 27,000 liters

The evolution of domestic fuel prices since 1990

The infographic below, based on data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, shows the evolution of the price of domestic fuel from January 1990 to October 2021.

The price of a barrel of oil has increased 65% in 9 months due, in particular, to the global economic recovery. An increase that could continue in the coming weeks.