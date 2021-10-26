Donald Trump’s son attacks actor with t-shirts

Behind this attack, Donald Trump Jr is attacking past statements by Alec Baldwin criticizing the authorization of the carrying of firearms in the United States.

“Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people,” read some of the t-shirts and sweatshirts, available for $ 27.99 on the site of one of the former’s sons. US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. An idea that has generated much criticism across the Atlantic, because this mockery is based on the death of a person.

The message on the printed t-shirt indeed refers to the drama that occurred on the set of the film. Rust last week, in which actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, presumably by accident. His gun was supposed to be loaded blank.

In addition to the t-shirts, Donald Trump Jr has been sharing messages and images mocking Alec Baldwin for several days. “When anti-firearms kill more people with a weapon than your vast collection of firearms ever has”, we can for example read on his Instagram account.

Pro and anti gun carrying

His message printed on clothing echoes an argument often made by Second Amendment people in the United States, for whom the problem is not with the weapon itself, and with allowing it to have one. , but of the person who carries and uses this weapon.

Since the drama, Alec Baldwin has been singled out by Donald Trump’s son, as well as by other personalities of the American right-wing pro-arms, because he has several times in his career criticized the carrying of weapons in the United States. , a right firmly defended by the Trump clan and the conservatives.





On the other hand, Alec Baldwin had been talked about for his participation in several parodies for the show Saturday Night Live, in which he imitated President Donald Trump, to the latter’s great disadvantage.

The actor said Friday he was “devastated” to have killed someone. “Words fail me to express my amazement and sadness after the tragic accident which killed Halyna Hutchins”, wrote the comedian on Twitter, assuring that he “fully cooperated with the police investigation as to how this tragedy could have taken place”.