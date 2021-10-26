“Dune”, the adaptation of the great classic of science fiction literature by director Denis Villeneuve, takes first place at the North American box office this weekend for its launch

“Dune”, the adaptation of the great classic of science fiction literature by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, took first place at the North American box office this weekend for its launch, according to provisional estimates from the firm Specialized Exhibitor Relations published Sunday. The film, with an underlying environmental theme, raised $ 40.1 million between Friday and Sunday, even as its release took place simultaneously on big screens and on the streaming platform HBO Max.

With its poster featuring the constellation of stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel tells the story of the powerful Atreides family who find themselves assigned to the management of ‘a planet where the “spice” is produced, a mysterious substance essential for interstellar travel. Released several weeks ago in other countries, “Dune” has grossed $ 180 million in the rest of the world, and Denis Villeuve, director of science fiction films like “Blade Runner 2049” and “First Contact” , hopes to be able to transform the saga into a diptych.





First last week, “Halloween Kills” this weekend ranks distant second with $ 14.5 million in revenue (73.1 million in two weeks). The horror film, sequel to “Halloween” of 2018, once again stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode opposite the horrific Michael Myers played by Nick Castle.

The latest James Bond, “Die Can Wait”, sits in third place with $ 11.9 million. The latest installment with Daniel Craig as 007 continues to fall in the charts for its third week of operation (120 million in all). “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is fourth with 9.1 million. Tom Hardy plays investigative journalist Eddie Brock, whose symbiotic bond with an alien called Venom gives him superpowers.

In fifth place, new entrant “Ron Unlocks” recorded $ 7.3 million in revenue. This animated film tells the story of a schoolboy and his robot Ron, whose bugs are at the origin of adventures for the duo.