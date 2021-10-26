Dune: The second part made official!

Available since mid-September in our regions, it has only been a few days since Dune was released across the Atlantic, with a major stake. Indeed, Denis Villeneuve had declared that a dismal failure of the film in North America could be jeopardized a sequel. But very good news has just fallen.

Indeed, the Twitter account of the production company Legendary, has just published a Tweet which dispels all the doubts that may have existed on the start of the second part of Dune. So it’s official, Dune: Part Two has been announced! The image was obviously relayed by many people, including Thimothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atréides on the screen. It even looks like we already have the release date for this sequel, since Deadline advances the date of October 20, 2023!

This is only the beginning … Thanks to those who have been to experience the film Dune until now, and to those who will go in the days and weeks to come. We are delighted to continue this journey!

Denis Villeneuve, who will also be in charge of this sequel, took advantage of the announcement to speak. Obviously, he said to himself very happy, Dune part of the projects he had in mind for a very long time.





I just heard from Legendary letting me know we’re officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have to thank the fans, cast and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. for having supported this dream. This is just the beginning.

As a reminder, Dune reportedly generated over $ 40 million when it was released in the United States according to Exhibitor Relations, yet the film’s total revenue at $ 220 million. A real success for a work that was reputed to be one of the unsuitable novels, alongside a certain Lord of the Rings…