Dutch justice rules in favor of Ukraine in its dispute with Russia

“The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ordered the Allard Pierson Museum to hand over the ‘Crimean Treasures’ to the Ukrainian state”, Dutch justice announced Tuesday, October 26, about an invaluable collection of archaeological treasures. In 2014, these pieces were loaned by Crimea to a museum in Amsterdam shortly before Moscow’s annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately welcomed this “fair decision”, a “long-awaited victory”, adding that Ukraine “always get back what belongs to him” – including in the future Crimea, unilaterally attached to Russia in March 2014. In the same year, in November, four Crimean museums jointly initiated legal action to force the Archaeological Museum of the University of Amsterdam , Allard Pierson, to return the works, loaned for the exhibition “The Crimea: Gold and secrets of the Black Sea”. The museum had found itself embarrassed by this dispute with sensitive political and diplomatic issues.

But, in 2016, a Dutch court ruled that these archaeological treasures should be returned to Ukraine, explaining that Crimea, a territory once at the crossroads of ancient trade routes, was not considered an autonomous state. The Crimean museums then appealed the judgment, arguing that the gold belonged to this region.

In 2019, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal stressed that it needed more time to rule. As for the treasures, they were in the meantime kept in a “safe place” by the Allard Pierson museum. The rich collection of objects dating from the second century AD until the early Middle Ages was loaned to this Amsterdam museum less than a month before the annexation of Crimea, following an ongoing military intervention. a referendum of attachment deemed illegal by Kiev and the West.





One of the archaeological treasures stuck in the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam following the annexation of Crimea by Russia (Amsterdam, April 4, 2014) (PETER DEJONG / AP / SIPA)





Torn between Ukraine and Crimea, both of which demanded the return of the objects, the Allard Pierson Museum was taken “between the devil and the deep sea”, the Dutch court ruled in 2016. Its judgment had angered Moscow and the joy of Petro Poroshenko, then President of Ukraine. According to him, the decision meant that “Not only is Scythian gold Ukrainian, but also Crimea is Ukrainian”. It was therefore for the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to decide.

Since the case does not appear to be covered by Dutch or European laws, nor to be linked to world heritage as defined by Unesco, it was now, according to this jurisdiction, to “decide who has the strongest rights”. Andreï Malguine, the director of the Tavrida museum in Simferopol, one of the four establishments in Crimea to have initiated the legal action, had for his part accused the Dutch justice of “hang out” the trial.

“This question is very complicated. Of course we would like our collection to be back in his house”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in September.

“We not only collect museum pieces”, but also “relics testifying to our millennial history”, for his part commented Tuesday in a video, after the judgment rendered by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy Dmytro Kouleba. During the trial, “all Russian falsifications and manipulations” resulted in a “fiasco”, he concluded.