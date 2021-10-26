Eddy Mitchell photographed in the company of two very famous French cinema stars created a sensation on Twitter!

Among the good news, we can cite, this Tuesday, October 26, the tweet of … Pierre Richard. The actor, last seen at the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, almost two weeks ago made an announcement that delighted his fans. Indeed, he posted a photo of the shooting of his next film. This is the sequel to Vieux Fourneaux, released in 2018 in which he played the role of Pierrot.

At his side, we find, Eddy Mitchell. The singer will resume his interpretation of Emile. And instead of Roland Giraud, it is Bernard Le Coq who completes a trio that marked and amused the spectators. The story focuses on “Pierrot, Mimile and Antoine, three childhood friends close to the 80’s, (who) understood that aging was the only known way not to die and they are determined to do it in style”.

In the comments, under the photo, many said that the sequel was in preparation.

“Great thank you to you for taking over the management of the sets, we can not wait to see you again at the cinema. I have planned to see Le grand Blond again this week, it will do good in this world of brutes”, “what a beautiful photo! three great artists! enjoy this shooting and this beautiful friendship! I look forward to seeing you at the cinema and all my best wishes! ”,“ What a pleasure for you and therefore for us! wonderful new and beautiful photo! You are going to do us good and we need it! Enjoy! Looking forward “,” Three greats of our musical culture and film buff, hoping that Mr. Eddy sang to you on the road to Memphis “,” Thank you for this happy news. Take care of yourselves “,” You are beautiful all 3! A nice bunch of talented actors! Enjoy “,” Good news like this we want every day !!! “, could we read in the reactions on Twitter.





And here we go ! Happy to meet my friends on the plateaus … of the Gers for # LesVieuxFourneaux2. Candice Winemaker – Pierre Richard (@PierreRichardPR) October 26, 2021

As a reminder, the feature film is an adaptation of the homonymous Franco-Belgian comic strip by Wilfrid Lupano and Paul Cauuet. At the height of his 87 years, Pierre Richard is not unemployed since we will very soon see him in Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Empire by Guillaume Canet with the Getafix outfit.

