Elizabeth II: the radical decision of the royal family after her stay in hospital

Elizabeth II is not at her best. In recent days, the Queen has been forced to cancel a trip to Ireland on the recommendation of her doctors and has also spent a night in hospital. A stay after which the entourage of the monarch made an important decision.

Last week, Elizabeth ii canceled, on the recommendation of her doctors, a trip she was to make to Ireland. “The Queen reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest in the next few days”, had announced a press release from the royal palace. A few days later, concerns about the health of the 95-year-old Queen of England had risen a notch when the latter had passed one night in the hospital. A stay during which she suffered a few “preliminary examinations”, Buckingham Palace said before reassuring the British by indicating, “she returned to Windsor Castle (…) and she is in a very good mood”.

But if these events seem mainly related to the age of elizabeth ii, the royal family decided to take all the necessary precautions to preserve the queen. Thus, according to an article in Telegraph dated October 23, relatives of the monarch have decided to review the organization of its official commitments. From now on, the queen will systematically be accompanied by a member of the family to fulfill her royal commitments. In this way, if a new health problem arose, the queen could cancel her presence without jeopardizing the holding of the event in which she was to participate.

Who will accompany Elizabeth II during her official engagements?

Elizabeth II should therefore always be accompanied by one of her relatives during each official outing. It should be the prince charles or his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, or even prince william or his wife, Kate Middleton. More exceptionally, princess anne, or Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie of Wessex could also take on this role. On the other hand, it is unlikely that we will see prince andrew alongside Elizabeth II during her official engagements. Accused of rape and sexual assault, the Duke of York is kept out of the business of the Crown.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge