Elizabeth II: the radical decision of the royal family after her stay in hospital

Elizabeth II is not at her best. In recent days, the Queen has been forced to cancel a trip to Ireland on the recommendation of her doctors and has also spent a night in hospital. A stay after which the entourage of the monarch made an important decision.
Last week, Elizabeth ii canceled, on the recommendation of her doctors, a trip she was to make to Ireland. “The Queen reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest in the next few days”, had announced a press release from the royal palace. A few days later, concerns about the health of the 95-year-old Queen of England had risen a notch when the latter had passed one night in the hospital. A stay during which she suffered a few “preliminary examinations”, Buckingham Palace said before reassuring the British by indicating, “she returned to Windsor Castle (…) and she is in a very good mood”.
But if these events seem mainly related to the age of elizabeth ii, the royal family decided to take all the necessary precautions to preserve the queen. Thus, according to an article in Telegraph dated October 23, relatives of the monarch have decided to review the organization of its official commitments. From now on, the queen will systematically be accompanied by a member of the family to fulfill her royal commitments. In this way, if a new health problem arose, the queen could cancel her presence without jeopardizing the holding of the event in which she was to participate.
Who will accompany Elizabeth II during her official engagements?
Elizabeth II should therefore always be accompanied by one of her relatives during each official outing. It should be the prince charles or his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, or even prince william or his wife, Kate Middleton. More exceptionally, princess anne, or Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie of Wessex could also take on this role. On the other hand, it is unlikely that we will see prince andrew alongside Elizabeth II during her official engagements. Accused of rape and sexual assault, the Duke of York is kept out of the business of the Crown.
Queen Elisabeth II of England meets with members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle on October 6, 2021.
Queen Elisabeth II of England discovers the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games stick at Buckingham Palace in London on October 7, 2021.
Queen Elisabeth II of England at the launch of the Queen's Baton, relay of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, at Buckingham Palace in London.
Queen Elisabeth II of England is attending All Saints Church in Windsor, for the first time in 18 months and the start of containment linked to the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic. October 10, 2021.
Queen Elisabeth II of England attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, United Kingdom, 14 October 2021.
Queen Elisabeth II of England during Champions Day in Ascot. October 16, 2021
Queen Elisabeth II of England at the reception of the "Global Investment Conference" at Windsor Castle on October 19, 2021.