Elizabeth II weakened: the royal family makes a decision after her hospitalization

The queen may be in iron health, but the palace still prefers to take the lead. According to the information of the Telegraph published on October 23, 2021, the royal family is reviewing its organization following the recent hospitalization of Elizabeth II and the cancellation of an official trip planned to Northern Ireland. Even though the 95-year-old sovereign is back home at Windsor Castle, from where she has resumed non-tiring commitments, a decision has been made regarding her next trips.

Sources of Telegraph claim that Elizabeth II will no longer perform engagement alone and that she will now be accompanied by a senior member of the royal family. Thus, if another health problem arises, she can retract until the last moment without the entire trip being canceled. Among the members of his family concerned, we are of course thinking of his heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, but also of Prince William and Kate Middleton.





Prince Edward and his wife Sophie of Wessex, as well as Princess Anne, may also be called to the rescue more punctually, they who already punctually accompany the queen for certain events. On the other hand, the decried Prince Andrew, still withdrawn from public life, should stay away. Contacted by the Telegraph, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on this new organization.

It must be said that the last few months have been particularly trying for Elizabeth II, who not only helplessly witnessed Brexit, before having to face the health crisis and the hasty departure of her beloved grandson Prince Harry for California. As if that was not enough, she lost her husband Prince Philip last April … Now, she must worry about the legal disputes of her son Prince Andrew, accused of sexual abuse of a minor across the Atlantic.