Elyon Trailer: New World Contestant Presents His Universe Again

Elyon, formerly Ascent: Infinite Realm, is an MMORPG that was released on October 20 after a number of redesigns. To celebrate, the team at BlueHole Studio recently unveiled a CGI trailer showcasing the conflicts between the various retro futuristic realms of the game.

In this video, the territories of Vultrine and Ontari face each other in a bloody and chaotic confrontation. One of these two realms will be your future home. It’s up to you to decide which one you want to integrate and what values ​​you want to defend. One advocates refinement, order, discipline, while the other considers himself freer and with a pronounced warrior spirit. But if their ideals are well defined, your ultimate goal will remain the same: to take control of Elyon, a portal to a utopian world. However, you may well encounter a common enemy on the road to Heaven …

So much for the storyline, but what about the gameplay? After joining one of the two factions and deciding on a race to play as, you have to choose between six classes very specific. We find respectively Warlord, Assassin, Mystic, Elementalist, Gunner and Slayer. As in any good MMORPG, the synergies between them will be of capital importance if you want to achieve victory against the opposing camp, especially during the famous raids. However, the real peculiarity of the title lies in its aspect combining Fantasy and Steampunk, offering among other things aerial combat aboard ships that also have special abilities.





Elyon has been available for free since October 20, 2021 on PC.