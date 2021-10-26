Emmanuel Macron was in the same high school as a famous comedian, fired 7 times!

Emmanuel Macron did a large part of his schooling at La Providence in Amiens, completing his final year in the prestigious Henry IV high school in Paris. During his years at Providence, a private Catholic establishment in Amiens founded by the Jesuit congregation, he met Brigitte Macron, professor of classical letters, during theater workshops. We now know the rest. But in this strict school, he also crossed paths with another personality: the comedian, actor and director Fabrice Eboué! Guest of the show Boomerang on France Inter this October 26, 2021, the comic returned to this funny anecdote.





The school and Fabrice Eboué, that’s two, even three. “I was returned seven times, to tell you already the bad reputation“Says the ex-companion of Amelle Chahbi to Augustin Trapenard. The mother of the future actor, who is a history and geography teacher, is desperate and can no longer find a place in an establishment for her son. She does not end up in find one in a boarding school in the provinces, which will take him away from the Paris region, for his good esteem his mother. Fabrice Eboué therefore lands at the Lycée de La Providence in Amiens, in second, at the boarding school: “And so, I am in the same room as someone I greet (…), Charles. He’s my roommate. The year just before, – we are the same year I was specifying with Macron -, his roommate who had him a year in advance, it was Emmanuel Macron. I was a year late being fired, so he made the connection between the two. He told me this sentence: ‘I knew the two of you were going to have a particular destiny but not at all in the same domain … ‘“

Everyone has their own destiny. One is finishing his presidential term and is certainly preparing to run for a second. The other, to whom we owe Starting point and Coexist, will release a new film which tells the story of a couple of butchers who consume human meat, more specifically from vegans.

Barbaque, by and with Fabrice Eboué, also with Marina Foïs, in theaters on October 27, 2021.