Energy check and inflation allowance of 100 euros: can we combine these two state aids?

The government has put in place aid for the French in the face of increases in energy, fuel and cost of living prices. These aids are independent of each other, and the criteria for benefiting from them are not the same. We recap.

Confusion is easy, but be careful, make no mistake, the additional aid allocated to beneficiaries of the energy check is indeed in the amount of 100 euros, but it has nothing to do with the exceptional bonus of 100 euros also, paid to deal with inflation.

In September, the government decided to grant the 5.8 million households benefiting from the 2021 energy voucher, an exceptional additional voucher of € 100. The energy check can be used to pay your electricity or natural gas expenses online from certain suppliers, says LCI.

What criteria to be eligible for the energy voucher?

To benefit from the energy check, you must be a householder on the rannual reference tax income of less than € 10,800. The amount of the energy check varies in 2021 between € 48 and € 277. Sum to which must therefore be added 100 euros for the month of December.





If you are a beneficiary, there is a good chance that you are also concerned by the exceptional aid of 100 euros for inflation, announced Thursday, October 21 by Jean Castex, in particular in response to the soaring fuel prices.

What criteria to receive the inflation compensation?

This system is aimed at all French people, whatever their professional situation. The only condition set by the government being earn less than 2,000 euros net per month to receive this help. Also note that unlike the energy check, it is not income per household, but per person.

Read also – Fuel prices and premium of 100 euros: how and when will you receive this “inflation compensation”?

What payment method?

The inflation allowance and the energy check are therefore two different aids, which can be combined, provided that the allocation criteria set by the government are met. Aid of 100 euros for inflation will be paid automatically, either by employers or by organizations that pay money to the French every month concerned.

As for the energy check and its bonus of 100 euros, it “will be sent to them in December 2021 without any action on their part”, specifies the dedicated site, on which you can go to check if you are a beneficiary.