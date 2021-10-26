Eramet raises its outlook despite the difficulties in New Caledonia



ERAMET IS RAISING ITS PROSPECTS DESPITE THE DIFFICULTIES IN NEW CALEDONIA

PARIS (Reuters) – French mining group Eramet on Monday raised its financial target for the full year, after strong quarterly revenue, but warned that disruption linked to the pandemic in New Caledonia had exacerbated the difficulties of its nickel business in the country.

The group now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of close to one billion euros, against a previous forecast of more than 850 million euros.

Third-quarter revenue increased 34% from a year ago to 1.1 billion euros and market conditions remain favorable for the fourth quarter, the company said.

The rise in mineral prices has enabled Eramet to absorb high transport costs. The impact of rising energy costs on activities remains limited to date, added the group.





Regarding mining supply, the group raised its nickel ore production target in Indonesia for the full year to around 14 million wet tonnes, from 12 million previously, while maintaining its target of production of manganese ore in Gabon to 7 million tonnes.

However, forecasts for nickel ore exports from New Caledonia have been reduced to “over 3 million wet tonnes”, while the group previously targeted 3.5 million wet tonnes, and ferronickel production is no longer the target. is expected to reach only 40,000 tonnes this year.

A wave of COVID-19 infections in the French territory of New Caledonia, in the Pacific, has indeed disrupted the nickel activities of the SLN plant.

“The current health context has reinforced the critical situation of SLN, whose economic fundamentals and cash position deteriorated further in the third quarter, despite a sharply growing nickel market,” said Eramet.

Alloy maker Aubert & Duval, meanwhile, has been hit by the aviation sector crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and Eramet has said a sale of its subsidiary remains its preferred option.

(Report Gus Trompiz; French version Federica Mileo, edited by Blandine Hénault)