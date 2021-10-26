Erdogan finally gives up on expelling 10 Western ambassadors

Among the 10 ambassadors targeted were notably the French representative and his American and German counterparts.

Western ambassadors to Turkey have “stepped back” and “will be more cautious in the future,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, who declined to expel the 10 diplomats threatened because of their support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.

“Our intention was not to create a crisis”, but to protect the sovereign rights of Turkey, affirmed the leader.

The 10 ambassadors – the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden – called in a joint statement on October 18 for a “just and swift settlement of the case “Osman Kavala, deprived of liberty since October 2017.

The statement was an “attack” and an “insult” against Turkish justice, Erdogan said in a speech after his government meeting.





An announcement that had not been followed by notification to States

“It was my duty as Head of State to provide the necessary response”, added the Turkish president, estimating that “Turkish justice does not receive orders from anyone”.

“Their new statement shows that they have retreated,” said Erdogan, after the 10 countries concerned affirmed, by statements, to act in “conformity with the Vienna Convention and its article 41” which frames diplomatic relations and prohibits any interference in the internal affairs of a host country.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had ordered the expulsion “as quickly as possible” of the 10 diplomats, without this announcement being followed by an official notification to the states concerned.

