Erytech collapses on the stock market after negative phase III results in pancreatic cancer, corporate news

On the toss of a coin, the coin fell on the wrong side for Erytech, whose results from the phase III study evaluating its eryaspase molecule as a second-line treatment in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer have been revealed. negative.

The study did not reach its primary endpoint of overall survival, announced Monday morning in a press release, the biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative therapies by encapsulating drugs in red blood cells.

On the stock market, the action plunges nearly 50%, to 2.71 euros, after being reserved for the decline at the opening.

In this study (TRYbeCA-1), eryaspase showed an improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival, compared with chemotherapy alone in the intention-to-treat population, but this difference was not statistically significant. The median overall survival was thus 7.5 months for patients treated with eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy, and 6.7 months with chemotherapy alone.

Focus on ALL

The main secondary endpoints of the study, in particular progression-free survival and disease control rate, for their part, showed a benefit with eryaspase. The safety profile observed in the study was also consistent with previous observations and safety analyzes performed by the independent data monitoring committee.





This is a big failure for Erytech, which will now have to be satisfied with the work carried out with eryaspase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) with, in focus, the filing of a BLA file (request Biologics License) in the United States by the end of the year. This is, however, a niche indication (3,500 patients) for which the company received Fast Track status from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) last July.

Oddo BHF degrades

By this statute, the American health authority facilitates the steps of the French company for the registration and the potential approval of its technology with a view to treating a serious pathology, namely cancer of the blood and bone marrow in patients. patients who have developed hypersensitivity to asparaginase, an enzyme used in treatment against ALL. It is the most common pediatric cancer in the United States and Europe.

The Oddo BHF cabinet degrades its opinion to “underperformance”, with a sharply lowered target, from 10 to 5.80 euros, by removing the indication of pancreatic cancer from its scenario and uncertainties related to ” the short-term financing strategy in view of these results “.



