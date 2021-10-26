Euroleague: Monaco wins with forceps against the Red Star of Belgrade and returns to victory

Sometimes flamboyant during its debut in the Euroleague, AS Monaco this time donned the warming blue to snatch the victory against the Red Star of Belgrade on Tuesday in Gaston-Médecin (70-62). After three consecutive defeats, the Roca Team stumbled for a long time on the Serbian defense, one of the best in Euroleague.
Mike James missed his game (8 points, 3 of 11 shooting). But between two missed shots, the American scorer ignited some sparks. His first basket, a shot from nine meters just in front of the club logo, broke the beautiful Serbian dynamic after returning from the locker room. His second, still three points, gave the Monegasques four units at the end of the match (63-59, 37th).
The Alpha Diallo revelation
Struggling offensively after their good first quarter, Roca Team returned the favor to the Serbian defense, forcing 19 losses. Aggressive and focused, Alpha Diallo led this collective effort by signing his best match on the Rock.
The young American winger (24) trained in Providence finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 interceptions. Diallo also punished the Serbian wait in the circle by snatching two decisive offensive rebounds in the money-time.
” It was not a good game, it was a 40 minute fight but we expected it. It’s not like against Barcelona (81-85) when we had played very well but we take another victory in the Euroleague and it’s very good for us », Rejoiced Zvezdan Mitrovic, the Monegasque coach, on Euroleague TV.
The Monegasques also blew when they saw the poison Nate Wolters (18 points, 5 assists) lose its effectiveness. Because the ex-player of Chalon dissected for 30 minutes the defense built by Mitrovic to afford easy baskets. But the American point guard then missed several crucial shots and Belgrade scored just nine points in the final quarter.
Monaco therefore finds a balanced record with three wins and three defeats. Very close to a major feat against Barcelona two weeks ago, the Roca Team have the opportunity to bring down another great in Europe on Friday, CSKA Moscow.