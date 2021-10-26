Europe’s best-selling Tesla car, first for an electric vehicle

Nearly 24,600 copies of the Tesla Model 3 sold in September.

While the auto market struggles to emerge from the doldrums of the Covid-19 crisis, electric car maker Tesla placed one of its models at the top of sales in Europe in September. The Tesla Model 3, the American firm’s entry-level model, is sold new from € 43,000. It takes the first step of the podium with 24,591 units sold, ahead of the traditional Clio (18,264) and the Dacia Sandero (17,988).

It is the first time that an electric car dominates the market and also a first for a vehicle manufactured outside Europe “, underlines the firm Jato Dynamics, which reveals these figures Monday, October 25. These sales can be explained in part by a traditional increase in Tesla sales in September.

But it is also a sparkling sign of the electrification of the European market.





Overall, the European car market collapsed in September, returning to its 1995 levels with 718,598 new cars sold. The market has not recovered from the Covid-19 crisis and manufacturers are severely affected by a shortage of electronic parts. But while sales of thermal cars are declining, registrations of hybrids and electrics are exploding. In the third quarter, more hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars were sold in Europe than gasoline-powered cars.

“In addition to subsidies, manufacturers have extended their offer (of hybrids and electrics) with more models and good deals. Many of them give priority to their stock of parts (…) to production electric cars rather than thermals “, emphasizes Felipe Munoz of the Jato firm.



Tesla’s new SUV, Model Y, is second in the all-electric car market. Tesla logically dominated the ranking of electrics in September, with a market share of 24%, just ahead of the Volkswagen group (22%), Stellantis (13%), and Hyundai-Kia (11%).