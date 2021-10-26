Everspace 2 in Xbox Game Pass: “Best News for an Indie Studio” | Xbox one

Rockfish Games’ action-RPG, launched in early-access on Steam earlier this year, joined Xbox Game Pass PC last week as a game preview. A huge opportunity like any other independent studio that has the opportunity to be spotlighted through Xbox’s on-demand game service. However, some players did not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction following this announcement.

A feeling of betrayal?

Indeed, Rockfish Games took the time to publish a long press release on Steam giving details on the progress of the Everspace 2 project: a full release scheduled for 2023, the Khaït Nebula update for November 4, but also the arrival of the license in the Xbox Game Pass PC.

It is in this capacity that players have felt betrayed by the studio and resent it for entering the Game Pass catalog, after the game was launched thanks to the support of fans on Kickstarter at the beginning, then on Steam. for those who bought the game still in development (€ 37.99).

Xbox Game Pass: great news for independent developers

In their press release, the members of Rockfish Games reminded that for an independent studio, this type of opportunity is not negligible in terms of visibility and the resources made available. This in no way detracts from the merit they had for developing Everspace 2 for several years and it is specified here that Microsoft offered them a deal that was difficult to refuse while remaining independent from the Game Pass since it there is no exclusivity clause.





This brings us back to the words of Matt Booty who declared last week that independent studios integrating Xbox Game Studios and Xbox Game Pass benefit from security in terms of technical and financial means and thus were better able to create quality content. . An equation that seems to be confirmed when we look at the words of Rockfish Games.

First of all, if one of the biggest platform owners decides to partner with an independent studio (again!), It’s already a huge success because 1) such agreements can be a game-changer for independent studios like us, especially since they are rare with many other great titles competing in the spotlight around the world; 2) a handful of very knowledgeable individuals working in large companies go to the trouble of believing that we will keep our promises even if the going gets tough; and 3) thanks to significant license fees paid without any conditions regarding the change of creative direction, this is arguably the best that can happen to an independent studio. Did I mention that there is NO exclusivity?

The developers add that partnering with Microsoft has been a blessing for everyone. “With this major deal, we can afford to work another 6-9 months on the full version and make sure the endgame of EVERSPACE 2 will be worth it, really.”. The studio will thus be able to recruit more and spend more budget to polish the game and create better quality cutscenes.

The Everspace 2 team seem to be more than confident and always want to thank the early fans. The adventure is not over and this arrival on the Xbox Game Pass PC and the Microsoft Store is just one more step towards better media coverage of the project and a full release in 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.