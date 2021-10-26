Facebook plans to invest billions in its “metaverse”



FACEBOOK PLANS TO INVEST BILLIONS IN ITS “METAVERS”

by Elizabeth Culliford and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) – Facebook said on Monday it would start publishing financial results for its virtual reality lab as a separate division, in which it plans to invest billions of dollars to build its “metaverse”, as it has noted an “uncertainty” weighing on its advertising revenues.

The tech giant, which reported a 17% increase in quarterly revenue, warned that changes Apple made to data protection would impact its digital business in the current quarter .

Facebook posted quarterly revenue below market expectations over the July-September period, a slowdown the firm attributes to changes Apple made to its iOS system, COO Sheryl Sandberg told a conference telephone with analysts.

David Wehner, Facebook’s chief financial officer, said the group expected its investment in the Facebook Reality Labs division to result in a $ 10 billion drop in operating profit for the full year of 2021. .

This financial shift towards the division tasked with building the “metaverse” – an online universe in which users interact in shared virtual spaces – comes as the digital giant faces a wave of criticism in the United States for having, according to a former employee who became a whistleblower, privileged the search for profit to the detriment of the safety and well-being of users.





“THE SUCCESSOR OF THE MOBILE INTERNET”

Opening the conference call with investors, the group’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, dismissed the criticism and said a “wrong picture” of Facebook was being painted.

He indicated that, in the coming years, Facebook would no longer be considered as a social network but as a firm focused on the “metaverse”.

Earlier this month, the US giant announced that it plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years in order to move towards this goal.

“This is not an investment that is going to be profitable for us in the near future,” Mark Zuckerberg told analysts. “But we think the ‘metaverse’ is going to be the successor to the mobile internet.”

Starting in the fourth quarter of this year, Facebook Reality Labs’ financial results will be reported as a separate division, Wehner said.

In post-close trading on Wall Street on Monday, the Facebook headline was gaining about 1%.

For the July-September period, Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly active users, a year-over-year increase of 6%, but a number lower than analysts’ expectations.

The group said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of between $ 31.5 billion and $ 34 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $ 34.84 billion in the October-December period, up 24.1%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facebook’s third-quarter revenue, mostly from advertising, was $ 29.01 billion, up from $ 21.47 billion a year earlier. The consensus stood at $ 29.57 billion.

(Reporting Elizabeth Culliford in New York, Nivedita Balu in Bangalore and Sheila Dang in Dallas; French version Jean Terzian)