faced with Chinese competition, the blues of French manufacturers

They are about thirty to have launched after the call of Emmanuel Macron in the spring of 2020. “I want by the end of the year we have got [une] full and complete independence “ in the manufacture of protective masks against Covid-19, announced the President of the Republic, visiting a factory in Saint-Barthélémy-d’Anjou (Maine-et-Loire).

Since then, the entrepreneurs who have tried the adventure have been disillusioned because 97% of public orders (administrations, communities, hospitals) lead, at the end of October 2021, to orders for Chinese masks, about half the price.

At Prism, a company created last year and located in Frontignan (Hérault), a ballet of machines scroll and cut large rolls resembling fabric. There is the spun, for the outer layer of the mask, and the melt, the filter material. This workshop thus produces 36 million FFP2 masks per year and 70 million surgical masks.

Everything is 100% made in France. “We buy melt, spun, rubber bands and barrettes in France”, proudly list Christian Curel, co-founder of Prism. “The machine is French – even local – the raw materials are French and obviously the masks are French since they are made here”, still lists the one who is also president of the union of French mask manufacturers.

Throughout this made in France universe, his pride is the machine that manufactures the FFP2 masks. It was bought from a manufacturer in Lunel, about thirty kilometers away. “Once we have made the adjustments, found the right compromise and the balance, the machine runs for hours!”, congratulates Michaël Krencker, industrial director of Prism. It is, according to him, a little gem of reliability. “I press the button and go.”





The FFP2 mask production machine made in France from the company Prism, in Frontignan (Hérault), October 25, 2021. (RAPHAËL EBENSTEIN / RADIO FRANCE)

However, in recent weeks, the machine has turned little. First of all because strategic stocks have been replenished almost everywhere, whether in administrations or hospitals. So there are fewer orders. Above all, Chinese masks are flooding the market, with a selling price of between 2 and 4 cents per unit, against 6 to 8 cents for French masks.





“For six months, Chinese manufacturers have been subsidized so they are cheaper than in 2019 as raw materials have increased and freight rates have increased fivefold.” Christian Curel, co-founder of Prism to franceinfo

The government, aware of the issue, is preparing purchasing recommendations for public orders. Among these, a sort of European preference clause or environmental criteria. However, the manufacturers are getting impatient. “We were promised that. We hope it will be in March, then at least June. Now, we are told it will be in October …”, remembers Christian Curel. “Something that could be done in two or three months is done in ten months.” So much so that some manufacturers had to cease production pending the publication of the decree.

Despite everything, the leader of Prism wants to remain optimistic: his masks are exported to Germany and Belgium, are referenced by nine central purchasing centers for medical equipment which provide nursing homes in particular and he is awaiting the imminent arrival of a new machine more modern for surgical masks. However, he still only has a dozen employees, while he hoped to be able to create nearly 20 additional jobs this year.