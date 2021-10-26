Faced with the controversy, Karine Le Marchand waives 117,000 euros of subsidy to renovate her Provencal farmhouse

She will have to choose other financing for the renovation of her little love corner in the meadow. The star presenter of M 6 and of the show “Love is in the meadow”, Karine Le Marchand, was, for several days, at the heart of a controversy. While she had just bought a large Provencal farmhouse for 1.3 million euros in Aix-en-Provence, according to Nice-Matin, Karine Le Marchand was in the sights of elected environmentalists from the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region. (Paca).

Indeed, Marsactu had revealed that the one who was appointed ambassador of the region for agriculture and eco-responsibility was to receive a subsidy of more than 117,000 euros for the renovation of her property in an eco-responsible way. In exchange for this help, requested by its production company Potiche Prod, videos “for educational purposes” were to be produced to “popularize the theme of energy renovation”, details the daily newspaper of the Côte d’Azur.



A subsidy that the elected EELV of the region considered “as a misappropriation of public funds for the personal comfort of Karine Le Marchand on behalf of the climate emergency”, reports Nice-Matin. Comments deemed “unacceptable” by Renaud Muselier, the president (LR) of the region, who threatened to file a complaint for defamation.

“I prefer to continue calmly and freely”

Faced with so much turmoil, the TV presenter, paid for her role as ambassador by the region, decided to publish a written and video message on her Instagram account. She wants to “focus on this bad buzz” and says she is “instrumentalised”. Karine Le Marchand discloses renouncing the subsidy and not taking part in “political quarrels”. “It’s called responsibility EGO, fundamental to continuing my green and lush road,” she writes.