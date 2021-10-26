facing four competitors, Zidane would have received an ultimatum from the Red Devils!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The more the hours go by, the slimmer the chances of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping his job as Manchester United manager seem slim. The Norwegian coach necessarily finds himself in turmoil after the terrible slap received at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5) and the battle for his succession is well and truly launched.

The Sun, this Tuesday morning, evokes four potential names to take over from Solskjaer. Antonio Conte would be well placed just like Zinédine Zidane. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik Ten Hag are also said to be on the shelves.

Zidane in a hurry to make up his mind?

Zinédine Zidane at Manchester United? The idea is gaining ground. Nevertheless, Manchester United would like Zidane to accept this possibility quickly, according to El Chiringuito columnist Eduardo Inda. According to him, Zidane would have even received an ultimatum from the English club, which would also dig a fifth track with a certain Robert Martinez, the coach of Belgium.

? ￂ ﾡ EXCLUSINDA !? ? ￯ ﾸ ﾏ “El UNITED ha dado un ULTIMATUM in ZIDANE. Si no acepta, IRÁN a por BOB MARTÍNEZ” #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/vxjbkcJ11h

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 25, 2021