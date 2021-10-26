families sell their little girls so as not to starve

When her husband told Fahima that they were going to have to sell their two young daughters so the family wouldn’t starve after being displaced by the drought in western Afghanistan, she said “ cried a lot “.

The girls, Farishteh, six, and Shokriya, one and a half, smile beside their mother in their clay shelter covered with perforated tarpaulins, their clothes and faces covered in mud. Without knowing that they were recently sold to the families of their future husbands, also minors. They spent around $ 3,350 (2,870 euros) for the eldest child and 2,800 dollars (2,400 euros) for her sister.

Once the sum has been paid in full, which could take years, the two girls will have to say goodbye to their parents and to this IDP camp in Qala-i-Naw, capital of Badghis province, where the family, originally from a neighboring district, found refuge in order to survive. This story is tragically commonplace among the thousands of families displaced – most by drought – in the region, one of the poorest in the country.

In the IDP camps and villages, AFP journalists met about fifteen of them, forced to survive by selling young girls for money. ranging from $ 550 to nearly $ 4,000. The practice is widespread. Representatives of camps and villages have counted dozens of cases since the 2018 drought, a figure that has increased with that of 2021.





“My heart is broken (…) but I had to save my sons”

The family of Sabehreh, 25, a neighbor of Fahima, had borrowed food from a grocery store. The owner threatened to do them ” to jail If they did not reimburse. To pay off their debts, the family therefore sold three-year-old Zakereh, who will be married to four-year-old Zabiullah, the grocer’s son. She does not suspect anything, the father of her future husband having decided to wait until she is old enough to take her with them. ” I’m not happy to have done this, but we have nothing to eat or drink (…) If it continues like this, we will (also) have to sell our three month old daughter. Sabehreh despairs.

” Lots of people sell their daughters Says another neighbor, Gul Bibi, who sold her own, Asho, aged eight or nine, to a 23-year-old man to whom his family also owed money. Rabia, a 43-year-old widow also displaced by the drought, is doing everything to postpone the terrible deadline. Her 12-year-old daughter Habibeh, sold for around $ 550, should have left a month ago, but Rabia begged the husband-to-be’s family to wait another year. She would redeem her daughter if she ” had to eat and drink “. But she and her three children barely have enough to live on. Her 11-year-old son works in a bakery for half a dollar a day, and the nine-year-old picks up trash for 30 cents. ” I’m heartbroken (…), but I had to save my sons “, Explains Rabia. In the camps, we eat a few cents a day, earned by begging or pushing a wheelbarrow. We wonder how we will survive the approaching winter. According to a 2018 UNICEF report, 42% of Afghan families have a daughter who marries before the age of 18.