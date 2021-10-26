FC Barcelona puts pressure on Ousmane Dembélé

What follows after this advertisement

“Dembélé offensive”. Mundo Deportivo gives its one to Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old). Two reasons for this. First, the French striker made his comeback to FC Barcelona collective training on Monday after many months of absence, he who has not played since Euro 2020. He could resume competition this Monday. week during the trip on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday (7 p.m.) or the reception of Alavès next weekend (9 p.m.).

But if the international tricolor (27 selections, 4 achievements) interests the Spanish sports daily so much, it is also because of its contractual situation. Under contract until June 2022, he will indeed be free to negotiate with the team of his choice from January 1 for next season. A finding that worries Barça to the highest point. Losing for free a player recruited for € 105 million plus bonus would be a very bad genre for the management of Joan Laporta.





Mistrust…

So, the idea is clear: it is a question of prolonging it, with all the possible arguments. Only, it will be with a salary revised downwards, due to the club’s economic problems. The former Borussia Dortmund seems to be listening to the first exchanges with his president, appearing to be leaving to stay a little longer in Catalonia. However, the boss culé and his teams remain vigilant. According to MD, they are seriously suspicious of the representative of the 2018 world champion, whom they suspect of probing the market to prepare for a departure.

They have some reason to think so since, as we revealed to you recently, the Dembélé clan has taken up contact with Newcastle to discuss the contours of a possible future lease. Barça is therefore waiting to see what will be the developments of this file with the return to competition of the winger. Sportingly, Ronald Koeman needs him. But if the series drags on, the Dutchman and the Blaugranas could well, as suggested Sport this Monday, leave Ousmane Dembélé in the stands. Sacred pressure …