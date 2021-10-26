FIFA 22: Prime Gaming Rewards, how to get them? – FIFA 22

, formerly known as Twitch Prime, allows subscribers to the service offered by Amazon to collect a few bonuses each month for their favorite games, but also at least five free games, often independent. As was the case for the last, EA and Amazon are working together to bring FUT mode players tocan collect some significant bonuses.

In total, twelve lots that will be unlockable over time, with increasingly interesting content, until September 2021 and the approach of the release of the next opus. EA Sports is therefore much more generous than last year, with three more packs.

FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Rewards

Each month, new rewards can be unlocked, allowing you to improve your team, if you are lucky. For FIFA 22, as for the previous games, once the new pack is available, the old one cannot be recovered. We must therefore not delay.

You will find, below, all the rewards that it is possible to obtain, from the most recent to the oldest.





1er pack – October 2021

7 x Rare Gold players

2 x player choice 81+

12 x Gold consumables

Kylian Mbappé on loan (5 games)

How to claim FIFA 22 Prime Gaming rewards

First of all, you must be a member of the Amazon Prime service, in addition to enjoying Prime Video and various other benefits such as fast delivery. If so, go to the FIFA 22 rewards page and claim your due after linking your Amazon and Electronic Arts accounts.

If you are ever interested in this offer, but do not yet have an Amazon Prime subscription, know that Amazon offers to test the subscription for free for a period of 30 days.

This article will, of course, be updated as new rewards become available. So don’t hesitate to come back from time to time so as not to miss anything.