Fijian Olympic champion Sireli Maqala signs in Bayonne, in Pro D2

With this signing, Sireli Maqala will be the fourth sacred player in Tokyo to play in France, after Aminiasi Tuimaba (Pau), Vilimoni Botitu (Castres) and Jiuta Wainoqolo (Toulon). The rear had distinguished himself at the Olympics by scoring tests in the semi-finals, then in the final against New Zealand (27-12). All Bayonne now hopes that it will be also decisive in such important deadlines …