Fijian Olympic champion Sireli Maqala signs in Bayonne, in Pro D2

Fijian Sireli Maqala, Olympic Sevens rugby champion in Tokyo, will join Bayonne. After two months of conflicting rumors, the arrival of the 21-year-old was made official by Rowing on Tuesday. A sigh of relief for the supporters of the club, relegated from Top 14 in Pro D2 this summer. Maqala signs for two seasons in the Basque Country.
The arrival of the Fijian is a good surprise for Rowing, 2nd in Pro D2. While in August, Maqala told the Fiji Times to have “Refused the offer (from Bayonne) to (focus) on the Fiji team” after receiving advice from his Federation, the announcement of his arrival in the Basque Country was described as “Exciting news for our supporters” by the bayonnais club.
Maqala, versatile full-back, 21 (1.72 m, 84 kg), flew from Nadi in Fiji on Tuesday and is expected Thursday in Dublin, where a work visa will be issued to him, Rowing said. He is due to join Bayonne on November 2, and will be officially presented to the public by Jean-Dauger during the clash against Mont-de-Marsan, the leader, three days later.
With this signing, Sireli Maqala will be the fourth sacred player in Tokyo to play in France, after Aminiasi Tuimaba (Pau), Vilimoni Botitu (Castres) and Jiuta Wainoqolo (Toulon). The rear had distinguished himself at the Olympics by scoring tests in the semi-finals, then in the final against New Zealand (27-12). All Bayonne now hopes that it will be also decisive in such important deadlines …