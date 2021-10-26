More

    first big decision for Solskjaer

    It is a strong decision taken by the leaders of Manchester United. In the hot seat since the humiliation against Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is more than ever close to a departure. However, according to information from The Athletic, his club decided to give him one last chance with the trip to Tottenham’s lawn this Saturday. Also according to the media, the Norwegian’s speech would no longer really go internally, and the players would begin to wonder about the manager.

    At least until Tottenham

    At the same time, the name of Antonio Conte, Italian champion with Inter Milan last year, has emerged in the British press, as a potential successor on the Old Trafford bench. A new way to put pressure on Solskjaer. The days ahead will be decisive for the boss of the Red Devils. His replacement is ready, and only a good performance against Tottenham, then against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, appears to be a way to save his head.

    Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to remain in his coaching post until Saturday when the Tottenham game will be decisive. Red Devils leaders have probed Antonio Conte to replace him.

