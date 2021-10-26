First discovery of an exoplanet located outside our galaxy

So far, all confirmed exoplanets and other potential candidate planets have been detected within our Milky Way. Almost all of them are located within 3000 light years of Earth. But for the first time, a potential exoplanet has been spotted outside our galaxy: it orbits a binary star, nearly 28 million light-years away!

This candidate planet is located in the galaxy Messier 51 (M51), a spiral galaxy located in the constellation Hunting Dogs. If its nature is confirmed, it will be the most distant exoplanet ever discovered, thousands of times farther away than those detected in the Milky Way. ” We’re trying to open up a whole new path to finding other worlds by looking for candidate planets at x-ray wavelengths, a strategy that allows them to be discovered in other galaxies. ”Said astrophysicist Rosanne Di Stefano, who led the team behind the discovery.

This potential distant exoplanet was detected via a technique inspired by the transit method – which aims to indirectly detect the presence of a planet in orbit around a star, from the decrease in luminosity regularly caused by the passage. of the planet between the observer and the star. Usually, these observations are made from Earth or space in the range of visible radiation. Di Stefano and his colleagues this time researched reductions in the intensity of x-rays from binary systems – a method they developed in 2018.

Over 200 binary systems scrutinized

These binary systems generally consist of the remains of a massive star (neutron star or black hole) accompanied by another star in close orbit; the material absorbed by the dead star is overheated and shines intensely in the X-ray range. However, this particular zone from which the X-rays are emitted is rather restricted; therefore, a passing planet would block most or all of this radiation, making the transit particularly “visible”.

This approach thus makes it possible to detect exoplanets at much greater distances than current observations of optical light transit allow, which require detecting tiny variations in light (the planet blocking only a tiny part of the light). of the star).

Di Stefano and his collaborators researched X-ray transits in three galaxies located beyond the Milky Way, using NASA’s Chandra telescope and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton. Their research focused on 55 systems in the M51 galaxy, 64 systems in the Messier 101 galaxy (also known as the Pinwheel galaxy) and 119 systems in Messier 104 (the Sombrero galaxy). In this very wide array of data, they found only one signal that could correspond to an exoplanet: On September 20, 2012, an object blocked all X-rays of the M51-ULS-1 binary system for about three hours.





This binary system has a black hole or a neutron star, orbiting a star whose mass is about 20 times that of the Sun. Based on data collected on this system by Chandra, the researchers estimate that the candidate exoplanet, which would have blocked the radiation, would be roughly the size of Saturn; it would orbit the dead star about twice the distance from Saturn to the Sun.

Many other exoplanets to discover

This discovery obviously requires more research and data to confirm with certainty that it is an exoplanet. The problem is that this candidate planet has a very large orbit: it takes around 70 years to circle the neighboring star! ” To confirm that we are seeing a planet, we would probably have to wait decades to see another transit. And due to uncertainties over how long it will take to orbit, we wouldn’t know exactly when to watch Said Nia Imara, an astrophysicist at the University of California at Santa Cruz and co-author of the study recounting the discovery, to appear in Nature Astronomy.

This temporary attenuation of the X-rays could possibly have another origin, such as the passage of a cloud of gas and dust. But according to the researchers, it is still unlikely; the passage of a planet would be much more consistent with the data collected. If it is indeed an exoplanet, it also means that it managed to “survive” the supernova explosion that created the neutron star or the black hole. Likewise, experts believe that the neighboring star could also end its life as a supernova, which would again expose the planet to particularly intense radiation; its existence is therefore potentially threatened.

Nearly 4,800 exoplanets have already been spotted in our galaxy; although they remain to be confirmed, these new results suggest that there could be many other exoplanets to discover beyond our own galaxy. Now, the team will take a detailed look at the Chandra and XMM-Newton data archives in an attempt to spot other potential exoplanets, particularly in galaxies M31 and M33 which are much closer than M51. They also plan to apply their method to known X-ray sources in the Milky Way, to discover possible new planets.

Source: Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian