Flaming streets and violent clashes due to fuel shortage

The gasoline strike that has been going on since October 21, 2021 has aroused the anger of the population. A shortage generated by the movement of fuel carriers in the face of escalating violence. The consequences are multiple: flaming barricades, clashes, deserted streets, closure of schools …

It is a strike which follows the fed-up of the transporters of petroleum products who fear more and more for their lives.

On Saturday October 16, 2021, two fuel carriers were removed from Martissant, when they had just made their delivery.

A non-isolated event, which pushes the drivers to mobilize in order to alert the State to their situation. They want the government to take measures as quickly as possible to combat latent insecurity in the country.

Given the growing rise in insecurity throughout the national territory, which claims many victims (kidnapping, rape …) and which decapitalizes our society by paying ransoms. The association informs the Haitian people that a work stoppage will be observed throughout the national territory from October 21, 2021, to say no to the phenomenon of insecurity, particularly the kidnapping which puts citizens out. of complete freedom. Haitian Association of Petroleum Product Drivers

It is therefore an entire country that is paralyzed. Most gas stations are dry and have had to go out of business.







Closed gas station in Port-au-Prince



A strike that is ongoing, more than a dozen union associations have announced the start of a work stoppage on Monday, October 25.

Jacklyn Dupré, spokesperson for the association of petroleum product transporters, told our colleagues from Le Nouvelliste the reasons for this extension.

We expected the Haitian state to inform us of the security arrangements made for transporting petroleum products. So far, no one has said anything. We cannot go to the butcher’s shop. The strike continues.

A mobilization with serious repercussions

In Port-au-Prince as in other cities, the consequences of the gasoline strike are being felt every day.

The tanks of vehicles, tap-taps and motorcycle taxis (very popular means of transport) are empty. As a result, everything is slowing down or even at a standstill, which only intensifies the anger of the inhabitants who come down to complain in the streets.







Mobilization of motorcycle taxi drivers in front of the Prime Minister’s house





Barricades were erected in various districts of Port-au-Prince, streets were engulfed in flames, certain roads, usually very busy, were deserted.





















Another impact, and not the least, is that the health structures may no longer be able to continue their care activities. The organization Médecins Sans Frontières announces in a press release published on Monday, October 25, 2021 that it will have to reduce its assistance work if the situation continues.

Private hospitals are also sounding the alarm. Without fuel, healthcare establishments will not be able to function. They ask the state to act as quickly as possible to avoid disaster.

If no delivery of Diesel is guaranteed as soon as possible, the pediatric services, for more than 300 children, maternity services for more than 45 women, urgent care and hospitalization for more than 70 adults including, trauma, will be interrupted for lack of fuel on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The association of private hospitals in Haiti and the Organization our little brothers and sisters

Constantly singled out for his passivity since taking office, the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry comes out of his silence on the subject, by chairing a meeting on the security situation in the country …