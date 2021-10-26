Flu: unknowns of the virus and a vaccination campaign under pressure in the midst of the Covid crisis

With a few days in advance, the flu vaccination campaign was officially launched this Monday, October 25 afternoon, at the Regional Health Agency (ARS), in Montpellier. Will the vaccine be effective after an almost flu-free year which has deprived manufacturers of benchmarks to compose it? How will the organizations react? What will the membership be?

Scheduled to start on October 26, the seasonal flu vaccination campaign finally started on the 22 for priority audiences in an unprecedented context, “it is both traditional and exceptional”, warned Pierre Ricordeau, director of the regional health agency, this Monday, October 25 during the launch in Occitanie.

Fragile people, who is affected?

“For one month, access to the vaccine is reserved for frail people, those over 65 and those who suffer from long-term illness and chronic diseases, diabetes, hypertension …”, recalls Philippe Trotabas, regional coordinator of risk management in Occitania, at the Health Insurance. Are also concerned: pregnant women and obese people. For them, the vaccine is free. Those who have not received a voucher must report to a professional authorized to vaccinate, doctor, pharmacist, nurse, midwife.

Non-priority audiences will be able to follow, until January 31.

“The flu can be a serious illness, sometimes very serious”, insists Jean-Michel Bruel, president of France Assos Santé Occitanie: it affects 2.5 million people each year and kills 9000, 3700 last winter in the context of the Covid.

Why do we need to be vaccinated particularly this year?

“More than ever, you need to be vaccinated against the flu”, insists Pierre Ricordeau. And it is possible to combine the injection with the booster of the vaccine against the Covid, advised to the same public, even a first injection for the latecomers, “13% of over 80 years living in Occitania do not have a vaccine against the Covid “, underlines Philippe Trotabas: “There is no choice to be made”, says the ARS, which advises “do not delay”, while the indicators of the Covid epidemic “go back” and that an influenza-Covid co-infection is possible. Gold, “the vaccine is only effective 15 days after the injection”.

The health context is now particular: “As influenza viruses circulated less last year, our bodies have not encountered them, they are less immune”, explains Professor Jacques Reynes, head of infectious disease at Montpellier University Hospital. The unknown on the flu strains that will gain the upper hand is also greater, and questions the effectiveness of vaccines, already low, “around 50%”, recalls Jacques Reynes, who also notes a decrease in protective barrier gestures, wearing a mask, washing hands. The cocktail could be explosive.





What’s new in the 2021-2022 edition This year, pharmacists will be able to vaccinate non-priority audiences. In the region, they are on the front line: they provide 40% of vaccinations, underlines Philippe Trotabas. With variations: 44.2% in Hérault, barely 27.7% in Lozère. Another novelty: people who work with people said to be “at risk” will now have priority to be vaccinated. And the recommendation (not the obligation) made to health professionals extends to new professions: cardiologists, nephrologists, pulmonologists, rheumatologists, endocrinologists, geriatricians and liberal speech therapists. Last year, 64% of general practitioners in Occitanie were vaccinated, 39% of nurses, barely 23% of specialist doctors and 17% of physiotherapists.

The unknown of membership

“Last year, the flu vaccination rate had increased by 8 points, we were at 55.6% of the target audience in Occitanie“, in the national average, recalls Pierre Ricordeau. The figure remains insufficient: “The threshold set by the World Health Organization is 75%”. And very insufficient in people with long-term illness: 38.7% of vaccinated in the region.

What will the situation be this year? “We have the vaccines in the fridges”, assures Valérie Garnier, pharmacist in the Gard and representative of pharmacies at the regional Union of health professionals, in reference to the sluggish start of vaccination last year for lack of doses. Inventories distributed increased by 17%.