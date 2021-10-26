Foot OM – Christophe Galtier disgusted to replay OM, he sticks a tackle

In: OM.

By Corentin Facy

Wednesday evening, Nice and OM face each other behind closed doors in Troyes in the famous replay match of the third day of Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier does not digest the decision of the LFP, but acts as if …

At the end of August, the match had degenerated at the Allianz Riviera with serious incidents which had led to the final interruption of the game. It is therefore in a special context with a very heavy history that this match will be replayed this Wednesday in Troyes. However, there is no feeling of revenge for Christophe Galtier, who felt like all the Niçois that the Gym had to win the three points of victory since the Riviera club was leading 1-0 at the time of the interruption and that these are the Marseillais who refused to return to the lawn. Present at a press conference on Tuesday, Christophe Galtier weighed his every word in order to avoid any unnecessary controversy before this match placed under close surveillance, even if the stands of the Aube stadium will be empty. And that did not prevent the Nice coach from making it clear that he felt that the LFP had made a bad decision and made his team lose points by giving the match to replay.





Christophe Galtier refuses any provocation

“It would be a lie to say it’s a game like any other. There is the history and it is the first time that I will play three times Olympique de Marseille in the Championship in a season. It is an important match by the situation in the standings of the two teams. And it’s still a match against Olympique de Marseille ” Christophe Galtier analyzed before continuing. “A scent of revenge? Not at all. There are three points at stake. One was lost by the decision of the discipleship commission. There is no feeling of revenge. Here in Nice, nothing had happened between the players. What if we have the most to lose? I am not in that feeling. It’s a game with three points at stake for both teams. Payet’s position before and after OM-PSG? No comment ? What did I think of the incidents during OM-PSG? No comment “ said Christophe Galtier, silent as a grave when talking about the few incidents that punctuated the clash between Marseille and Paris on Sunday evening at the Vélodrome.