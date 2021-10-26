Foot OM – Nice-OM refereed by Clément Turpin, the controversy explodes

OM supporters, who were already complaining of having Benoit Bastien against PSG, believe that the LFP is angry with them by appointing Clément Turpin for the match against Nice.

Rare thing, it is a week without a match that arrives in France, just to breathe after a strong start to the season. This will allow Nice and OM to set the record straight given their late match. After the very serious incidents at the Allianz Riviera, the LFP had finally given the match to replay and it will therefore take place this Wednesday in Troyes. A particularly well-attended meeting, which will be refereed by the one who is often referred to as one of the best whistles in Ligue 1: Clément Turpin. However, as is now the case in every hot match, the name of the referee has been controversial. Last week, it was the appointment of Benoit Bastien for the Classic against PSG that angered OM supporters. This time, while Clément Turpin has not yet refereed the Provencal club this season, his name is making fans scream.

The LFP has declared war on OM

👤 𝗖𝗹𝗲́𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗶𝗻 will referee the match #OGCNOM this 𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶 𝗮̀ 𝟮𝟭𝗛 to 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗹’𝗔𝘂𝗯𝗲.

📺 @PVSportFR pic.twitter.com/1VDfRPaVbS – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 26, 2021

Obviously, the name of Turpin is always associated with behavior favorable to OL, and therefore in turn unfavorable to OM, even if this has not necessarily been verified in the last matches refereed by Clément Turpin. Olympian supporters believe in any case that the match is lost in advance with such a referee. ” And there you have it, we send the reserve team to rest the executives, anyway c lost match ”,“ After Bastien, Turpin, bad joke or real provocation? The LFP has definitely declared war on us, we will have to get used to it ”,“ Match lost ”,“ Well done to the Nice people, we couldn’t do anything ”,“ The league’s sanction was slow! “, Launched the fans of OM in reaction to the announcement of the appointment of the referee for this match. Supporters who have gone so far as to calculate the percentage of victories according to each referee on the field in recent seasons, putting Clément Turpin penultimate with 33% of games won when he officiated, ahead of Benoit Bastien.