Football – Serie A: Olivier Giroud sends AC Milan to the top of the championship

Milan realize the pass of five. Faced with a too imprecise Torino, the Milanese ensured the victory (1-0) thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud before the quarter of an hour of play (14th). Deprived of possession from the start of a match, AC Milan took advantage of a set piece to make a difference and win a fifth consecutive game at home since the start of the season. Stefano Pioli’s players temporarily take the lead in Serie A pending the Napoli game against Bologna on Thursday.

However, given the appearance of the meeting, Milan can be happy to leave their San Siro lawn with three points in their pocket. Dangerous in the first period by operating on the counter-attack, it was on their first action of the meeting that Olivier Giroud’s teammates got a corner by Saelemaekers. Well placed at the far post, the French striker took advantage of Krunic’s deflection to score at close range (1-0, 14th). The Torino, who chained the sequences of possession and high recoveries had just been surprised against the course of the game.

