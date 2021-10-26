For having associated AIDS and vaccination, Bolsonaro sees his YouTube channel suspended for a week

Jair Bolsonaro will be able to ask Donald Trump for advice on the relationship to have with social networks. The YouTube video platform suspended the activities of the Brazilian president’s channel for a week on Monday, after removing a video in which he mentioned false information associating the Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS.

“We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical disinformation policies on Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases” , YouTube said. This is the second time that the president has violated the platform’s “community standards”.

A chain of 3.5 million subscribers

This time, he won’t be able to post any new videos or do live broadcasts for the next seven days, according to the platform’s rules. The rest of his videos on the channel, where he has 3.5 million subscribers, are still available on YouTube. Social networks Facebook and Instagram, which belong to the same group, deleted the video on Monday for the same reason.

In his weekly live video last Thursday, posted simultaneously across multiple platforms, Jair Bolsonaro mentioned a rumor that official UK government reports “suggest” that fully vaccinated people are developing the AIDS virus “much faster than expected.” “I recommend you read the news. I will not read them here because I could have problems with my live, ”added the head of state. The information was denied by the British government.





The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases for its part assured Saturday that “no relationship is known between any vaccine against Covid-19 and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome” (AIDS).

A first alert in July

Facebook had already withdrawn in March a video in which Jair Bolsonaro, criticizing preventive measures and vaccines against Covid-19, encouraged the gatherings, at a time when some 2,500 people were dying every day from the coronavirus in Brazil.

YouTube, for its part, sent a first alert in July, when it removed from its channel other videos containing false information about the pandemic, in which the effectiveness of the mask in preventing infections was questioned, and the Use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin encouraged, while these drugs were not recognized as effective.