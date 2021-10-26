For him, she gave up her title and her fortune: Princess Mako of Japan married her commoner

NEW LIFE – Emperor Nahurito’s niece finally said yes to her fiancé this Tuesday, October 26 after years of controversy against a backdrop of financial dispute, media fury and post-traumatic stress.

Their farewells were most sober. It is only in the arms of her older sister that Princess Mako has fallen, who took care to keep a good distance from her parents to whom she bowed. A mark of respect in the purest Japanese tradition for the one who broke the ancient codes of the empire. The 30-year-old woman officially left her family on Tuesday, October 26, after having married into a righteous marriage with her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro. “The marriage documents have been presented and accepted”, a representative of the Imperial Agency told AFP.

By getting married, Mako gave up everything that made up his life. Her title, social status as well as a lump sum payment of up to 1.2 million euros usually granted to women of the imperial household who marry commoners. The beginning of a new life for the couple but above all the end of a media ordeal from which the ex-princess has suffered for four years. On September 3, 2017, Mako announces her engagement to Kei, 25 years old like her. Love at first sight with this handsome brunette who works in a law firm took place at the University of Tokyo. The future groom specifies during a press conference to have proposed to his princess in marriage three years earlier.

The nuptials are scheduled for the summer of 2018, giving the princess time to prepare to leave the imperial family due to a controversial law that only applies to women. Because Emperor Akihito and his two sons were able to marry commoners without losing their status. Six months later, the ceremony is postponed until 2020 due to a “lack of time to make the necessary preparations”. Except that at the same time, press articles revel in the money problems of the mother of the future husband. The latter would have borrowed the equivalent of 30,000 euros from her former companion to finance her son’s studies without ever repaying him. Enough to cause a scandal and splash the reputation of Mako, who had nothing to do with it. In the process, Kei left for the United States to pursue his law studies. And only returned to Japan last month, AFP said.

I love Mako and I would like to be next to the love of my life from now on– Kei Komuro, the newlywed

The Japanese press has not been kind to the couple, with the Imperial Agency going so far as to report that Princess Mako is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of this excessive media coverage. This Tuesday, the newlyweds presented themselves smiling in front of the journalists after exchanging their vows. The emperor’s niece took the opportunity to “thank those who worried about her, those who always supported them Kei and her, without listening to the unfounded rumors.” Accusations that provoked at her “fear, sadness and pain”. “Kei is an irreplaceable being”, she continued. “I love Mako and from now on I would like to be next to the love of my life”, added her husband who will settle very soon in New York with his princess.

In Japan, comparisons are increasing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Except that the Sussexes voluntarily left the British royal family to live in California. And that in England, the rule of male primogeniture was abolished in 2013. The Japanese throne can still only be handed down to male members of the imperial family. After Naruhito, his brother Akishino (Mako’s father) and the latter’s son, Hisahito, still a teenager, are in the order of succession the heirs to the throne. But thereafter, there is currently no male heir, and the centuries-long chain of male succession could be broken if Hisahito does not have a son.

Delphine DE FREITAS with AFP

