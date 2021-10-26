More

    For Thierry Breton, Brexit is a “drama” and an “economic disaster”

    European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton was a guest on BFMTV and RMC where he notably spoke of the complicated economic situation in the United Kingdom.

    Is the United Kingdom paying for its exit from the European Union? The country suffered the full brunt of the departure of many non-Europeans who nevertheless ran part of the activity.

    “It’s an economic disaster,” says European Commissioner Thierry Breton, guest on BFMTV and RMC on Tuesday. “Look at what is happening in the stores, look at what is happening with the supply of pumps, look at what is happening with the lack of nurses or doctors” he lists, in reference to the many shortages the country is suffering from.

    “It’s a tragedy what happens today” he underlines.

    “The Poles will never leave the European Union”

    A situation that the European Commissioner does not hope to see again elsewhere and in particular in Poland, where the government is continuing its standoff with Europe. In reality, Thierry Breton does not believe “at all” in a Polexit. “4% of GDP [polonais] comes from Europe, ”he recalls.


    “And then when you listen to the Poles, Poland is one of the most Europhile countries of all the countries of the Union. The Poles will never leave the European Union. Never.”

    He nevertheless underlines that the presence in the EU implies duties as Poland seeks to make its national law take precedence over European law.

    “No one is forced to join Europe,” he continues. “But when you join Europe (…) you respect that the European Court of Human Rights takes precedence over national courts, for the respect of the rule of law and in particular for the independence of justice” warns- he.

