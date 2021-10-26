Formula 1 | At Mercedes F1, we no longer know how to predict which race will be favorable

Toto Wolff believes that the historic form of Mercedes F1 on different circuits over the past 7 years offers no guarantee on how the exciting battle for this year’s championship will continue and end.

The two titles are yet to be decided, with Max Verstappen leading Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the drivers ‘standings, while Mercedes are 23 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ category heading into the final five races.

Two of these Grands Prix, in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, take place at entirely new venues for Formula 1 and so it’s impossible to know which team will prove to be the fastest there. And even if one could have an idea, Red Bull slightly dominated Mercedes in Austin, a land however acquired to the German team.

Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi provide more clues from previous editions, with Red Bull entitled to be confident about the first two of them especially on the basis of past results.

“Mexico has traditionally been a tough track for us, but this season everything can change,” explains the manager of the Mercedes F1 team.

“We saw where we were traditionally stronger than we could have problems and vice versa, so I really think it’s race by race.”





“We had close battles with Ferrari in 2018 and 2019, we won seven titles in a row, but it is not comforting when you are embarked on a difficult championship.”

“The story is irrelevant, it only has relevance if you stop one day, you can look at the statistics, but these things don’t interest anyone back home anyway.”

However, Wolff insists he’s always up for the challenge and remains optimistic that Mercedes could find a way to keep both his crowns.

“It’s difficult but we have fun, we enjoy it. I think the morale is good. We get there by thinking that we can win all the races and it is about avoiding retirements, that’s it. that kills a championship. “

“That’s why we prefer to take grid penalties with the engines but it’s just fun for everyone. There’s pressure, but it’s positive pressure.”