Formula 1 | Red Bull deems Mercedes F1 rear suspension legal

After receiving the FIA ​​investigation report following its requests for clarification, Red Bull Racing is not going to protest the Mercedes F1 rear suspension.

Since the Russian Grand Prix, Mercedes has suddenly picked up a lot of speed in a straight line. While in Russia and Turkey it was initially thought that the new engine was on more aggressive mapping for the final races, this turned out not to be the case.

Before the United States Grand Prix, images of the Mercedes F1 suspension were released. It has become clear that at very high speeds the car crashes much more in the rear in order to create less drag in a straight line.

“I said at the start that I don’t think they are doing anything illegal. We have also seen this effect in the past, but in Turkey we have seen an extreme version of it,” explains Horner.

Without having to change its suspension, frozen since 2020 by the token system set up for 2021, Mercedes F1 is able to modulate the intervention of this crash according to the circuits … and especially to ensure that it does not occur. triggers only in a straight line and not in a very fast turn, which would really not be to the liking of the pilots!





It had more of an effect on one straight than the other in Austin. It is therefore linked to the speed reached. On a circuit like Jeddah I think it will bring them a lot. Based on what we’ve seen now, I don’t think it’s illegal and I see no reason to protest. “

It remains to be seen whether Red Bull plans to copy this system in the future.

“Each team already has a system that can reproduce this, it’s not a surprising effect as the DAS had been able to be. But it is a rather extreme version at Mercedes which had to already be installed and not really activated before. . We have to see what we can do but it won’t be before 2022. “