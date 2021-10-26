Forza Horizon 5: Digital Foundry analysis and stunning graphics on Xbox Series X | Xbox one

If you’ve been waiting for Forza Horizon 5, then be aware that you will probably have to take your time patiently! Known for its numerous technical tests, the Digital Foundry Youtube channel had the opportunity to analyze in advance the technical capabilities of the demo of the title on Xbox Series X | S, and the result is more than positive.

Forza Horizon 5: Full Map, Regions, Cities, Temples, and Things to See!

Sublime graphics, especially on Xbox Series X

This test is an opportunity to spit out the guts of Microsoft’s two new generation consoles. Throughout the video, Digital Foundry analysts describe how impressed they were with the amount of detail, viewing distance or weather effects.

On Xbox Series X and S, the title has two display modes, performance and quality. On Series X in quality mode, the game will run in native 4K with stable 30 FPS. Analysts say they are “absolutely blown away” by the performance and fluidity of the title, which seems to have been improved thanks to motion blur. Previously only available on PC, this option has been added to this console in order to streamline the 30 images per second offered by this mode and the opinion among them is unanimous, it is very effective.

In performance mode, the title is in dynamic 4K and 60 FPS. Depending on the different areas of the game, the difference is noticeable between the two display modes. In the desert, in addition to a reduced amount of vegetation on the screen, quality and performance can be confused. On the other hand, unless you are in a frantic race, you realize that the density of the jungle is reduced. However, this is not alarming as it remains very impressive.

The choice according to them is very difficult to make. In the quality mode, the game is sublime and the graphic slap never fades. But the fluidity afforded by the 60 frames per second is a real pleasure in a racing game like this. In any case, both modes guarantee a real pleasure that will satisfy fans of the license.





Beautiful and smooth play on Xbox Series S

Microsoft’s little white console also has these two display modes. In quality mode, Forza Horizon 5 runs natively in 1080p, goes up to 1440p and offers 30 FPS. The visual effects are very beautiful and Digital Foundry enjoyed playing this version thanks to the MSAA 4X which was added, a graphics option to reduce aliasing. Compared to the Xbox Series X, the display distance and density of the title remains impressive, although less.

In performance mode, the game runs at dynamic 1080p and 60 FPS. Unsurprisingly, this second display mode displays less vegetation and a pop-in of certain elements of the decor. Digital Foundry didn’t give it much thought as it seems to them that it’s a performance mode layer on Xbox Series X, minus the resolution. In any case, the title comes out with honors and looks good regardless of the console or the display mode.

A note on ray tracing

Ray tracing will only be available on Xbox Series X in its quality mode and in the garage in Forzavista mode. Digital Foundry compared the reflections with and without ray tracing in the garage and, spoiler alert, the difference is not really noticeable.

With ray-tracing

Without ray-tracing

Forza Horizon 5 releases November 9 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. The title is included upon release in Xbox Game Pass