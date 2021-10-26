four new ministers in the transitional government

In Guinea, the junta completes the composition of the transitional government. Four new ministers were announced Monday, October 25 in the evening. This brings to seven the number of ministries within the team led by Prime Minister Mohamed Béavogui. In Guinea, it’s been 7 weeks since the men of Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya – now president of the transition for an indefinite period – overthrew Alpha Condé.

Firstly there is, Morissanda Kouyate, appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad. Trained as a doctor, the new head of Guinean transition diplomacy has become known for his fight against female genital mutilation. He also received the Nelson Mandela Prize from the UN in 2020. And the organization of which he was the director, the Inter-African Committee on Traditional Practices, has observer status at the African Union.

Four civilian figures

Mamadou Pathé Diallo was appointed to the post of Minister of Health and Public Hygiene. He was previously the United Nations Representative and Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau. Julien Yombouno gets him the portfolio of Labor and the Public Service. He was previously an education specialist and quality manager for Unicef. And, finally, Charlotte Daffé, director of internal control at Total Guinea, is appointed Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy.

Four civilian personalities therefore who are added to the first three ministries provided in this Guinean transition: Defense and Security entrusted to two retired soldiers and the Environment to a civilian.